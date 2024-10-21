News & Insights

Stocks

Sheffield Green Eyes Spanish Acquisition for Expansion

October 21, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sheffield Green (SG:SGR) has released an update.

Sheffield Green Ltd., through its subsidiary Wind Asia Training Pte. Ltd., has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore acquiring a training center business in Gran Canaria, Spain. This move aims to enhance their services in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition details remain under negotiation, with further developments to be announced.

For further insights into SG:SGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.