Sheffield Green Eyes Spanish Acquisition for Expansion

Sheffield Green Ltd., through its subsidiary Wind Asia Training Pte. Ltd., has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore acquiring a training center business in Gran Canaria, Spain. This move aims to enhance their services in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition details remain under negotiation, with further developments to be announced.

