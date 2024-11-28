Shearwater Geoservices Sells Stake in Argeo ASA

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS has sold 4,024,725 shares in Argeo ASA for approximately NOK 38 million, representing about 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares. This divestment allows the seller to reallocate capital towards its core activities, although it is not reflective of Argeo’s market prospects. Following this transaction, Shearwater no longer holds any shares in Argeo ASA.
For further insights into DE:8W20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.