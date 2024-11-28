News & Insights

Stocks

Shearwater Geoservices Sells Stake in Argeo ASA

November 28, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS has sold 4,024,725 shares in Argeo ASA for approximately NOK 38 million, representing about 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares. This divestment allows the seller to reallocate capital towards its core activities, although it is not reflective of Argeo’s market prospects. Following this transaction, Shearwater no longer holds any shares in Argeo ASA.

For further insights into DE:8W20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.