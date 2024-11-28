Shearwater Geoservices Sells Stake in Argeo ASA

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS has sold 4,024,725 shares in Argeo ASA for approximately NOK 38 million, representing about 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares. This divestment allows the seller to reallocate capital towards its core activities, although it is not reflective of Argeo’s market prospects. Following this transaction, Shearwater no longer holds any shares in Argeo ASA.

