Shastic teams with MeridianLink for bank & credit union AI workflow automation

Shasti has announced that its platform will be integrated with MeridianLink (MLNK) provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. Shastic’s workflow automation solution is now available through the MeridianLink Marketplace to help financial institutions automate processes traditionally managed by employees, enabling more streamlined operations and growth potential. “This partnership reflects the similar missions of MeridianLink and Shastic to democratize lending for community banks and credit unions, making advanced solutions accessible to thousands of financial institutions. This enhancement also allows MeridianLink to offer its customers a potential significant boost in operational efficiency and productivity, transforming everyday work life for financial institutions and giving their teams more time to focus on meaningful consumer interactions,” company said…”Our partnership with MeridianLink represents a big milestone for us,” said Joseariel Gomez, founder and CEO of Shastic. “Part of what makes us unique is that Shastic is the first company to develop a specialized AI workforce for financial institutions. With MeridianLink, we will be able to make hyper-personalized workflow automation accessible to thousands of banks and credit unions across the U.S.”

