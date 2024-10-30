SharkNinja Earnings Preview

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SharkNinja to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12.

The market awaits SharkNinja's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SharkNinja's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.97 0.86 0.81 EPS Actual 0.71 1.06 0.94 0.95 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on SharkNinja

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SharkNinja.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for SharkNinja, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $119.78, suggesting a potential 8.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Whirlpool, Worthington Enterprises and Helen Of Troy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Whirlpool, with an average 1-year price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential 13.72% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Worthington Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, implying a potential 58.37% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Helen Of Troy is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential 25.49% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Whirlpool, Worthington Enterprises and Helen Of Troy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SharkNinja Buy 31.39% $600.90M 4.23% Whirlpool Underperform -18.94% $643M 3.55% Worthington Enterprises Neutral -17.51% $62.49M 2.71% Helen Of Troy Buy -3.53% $216.07M 1.09%

Key Takeaway:

SharkNinja ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, SharkNinja is positioned at the top compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but falls behind in return on equity.

Delving into SharkNinja's Background

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

A Deep Dive into SharkNinja's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for SharkNinja visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.