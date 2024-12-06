News & Insights

Shareholder Lawsuits Threaten SecureWorks’ Merger and Financial Stability

December 06, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Shareholder litigation poses a significant risk to SecureWorks Corp., as it may impede or postpone the completion of their planned Merger. Such legal actions could incur substantial costs and divert management’s focus, thereby impacting the company’s business operations, financial results, and overall condition. The uncertainty surrounding litigation outcomes may also result in negative publicity, potentially affecting stock prices and damaging relationships with employees, customers, and partners. Consequently, this could harm SecureWorks’ operational and financial performance.

The average SCWX stock price target is $6.72, implying -20.47% downside potential.

