SHARC Energy Posts Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 27, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Sharc International Systems Inc (TSE:SHRC) has released an update.

SHARC International Systems Inc. reported a revenue increase of 44% for Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, alongside a significant year-to-date revenue growth of 35%. The company’s sales pipeline is maturing, providing stability, while recent strategic appointments and financing aim to support future growth.

