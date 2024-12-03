News & Insights

Shanghai Voicecomm Forms Strategic Partnership Worth RMB600 Million

December 03, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co Ltd Class H (HK:2495) has released an update.

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co Ltd has announced a new partnership involving an initial investment of RMB600 million, with contributions from Shanghai Haixuan, Xinghu Holding, and Voicecomm itself. This strategic move, categorized as a discloseable transaction, aims to enhance business opportunities over the next seven years. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could potentially impact the company’s financial performance and market position.

