Shanghai HeartCare to Address Key Resolutions at EGM

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Corp. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 7, 2024, to discuss key resolutions, including changes to its registered address and amendments to its Articles of Association. The company plans to use its capital reserve to offset losses and consider modifications to its capital structure. These actions could have significant implications for shareholders and the company’s financial strategy.

