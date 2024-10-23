News & Insights

Shanghai Fosun’s Privatization Progress with Henlius

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is making progress in its pre-conditional privatization of Shanghai Henlius Biotech by merger, as it continues to liaise with Chinese authorities to fulfill necessary pre-conditions. The company has delayed the dispatch of the Composite Document, now expected by May 2025 or upon pre-condition fulfillment. This move is part of Fosun’s strategic efforts to streamline its operations within the pharmaceutical sector.

