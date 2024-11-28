News & Insights

Shanghai Bio-Heart Unveils Promising Hypertension Study Results

November 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the successful results of their Iberis-HTN study published in Circulation, highlighting the safety and efficacy of their Iberis Renal Denervation System for treating uncontrolled hypertension. The trial demonstrated significant blood pressure reduction at six months, offering a promising alternative for hypertension management. This advancement positions the company as a key player in cardiovascular innovations, potentially impacting global treatment approaches.

