Shandong Xinhua’s Generic Drug Receives Key Approval

November 05, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical announced that its calcium gluconate injection has successfully passed the quality and efficacy evaluation for generic drugs by the National Medical Products Administration. This approval marks a significant step for the company in the pharmaceutical market, enhancing its product portfolio and potential market reach. Investors may find this development promising as it could lead to increased competitiveness and sales growth.

