Shandong Chenming Paper Holds Successful Extraordinary Meeting

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. recently held its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, where 1,157 shareholders participated, representing 18.85% of the company’s voting shares. The meeting approved the proposed resolutions without any objections or changes from previous meetings. This reflects steady shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

