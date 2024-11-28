News & Insights

Shandong Chenming Paper Holds Successful Extraordinary Meeting

November 28, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1812) has released an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. recently held its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, where 1,157 shareholders participated, representing 18.85% of the company’s voting shares. The meeting approved the proposed resolutions without any objections or changes from previous meetings. This reflects steady shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

