Seven Group Highlights Strong Growth and Leadership

November 13, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited, a major player in Australia’s industrial and energy sectors, has demonstrated robust financial performance with a remarkable 18% annual EBIT growth and consistent dividend increases. The company, which includes prominent businesses like WesTrac, Boral, and Coates, continues to capitalize on strong demand in mining, infrastructure, and energy markets. The Board acknowledges the significant contributions of Richard Uechtritz, a long-standing director, as he retires after over 14 years of service.

