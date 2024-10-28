Sesa S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback and Growth Strategy

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has repurchased 14,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.09% of its share capital, for approximately 1.17 million Euros, as part of an ongoing buyback program. As of late October, the company holds 85,345 shares, reflecting its strategic commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Sesa continues to drive growth and innovation across its diverse technological and digital solutions sectors, while also emphasizing sustainable development and ESG performance.

