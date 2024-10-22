Service Stream Limited Celebrates Robust Financial Growth

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Service Stream Limited has marked a successful financial year in 2024, with a 50% increase in share price and a significant rise in key financial metrics, such as an 11.2% boost in total revenue and a 36.4% increase in NPAT-A. The company’s strategic diversification and focus on safety and accountability have contributed to its robust performance, supported by a growing workforce and a $5.5 billion pipeline of contracted work. This positions Service Stream for continued growth and shareholder value enhancement.

