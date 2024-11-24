Serko Ltd. Reports Strong Income Growth and Positive Cash Flow

Serko Ltd. ( (SERKF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Serko Ltd. presented to its investors.

Serko Ltd., a New Zealand-based company, specializes in providing online business travel booking software solutions, operating primarily in the travel technology sector. Known for its partnerships and innovative software, Serko stands out in the market with its dedicated platforms for managing business travel bookings.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 2024, Serko Ltd. reported a positive EBITDAF and free cash flow, indicating a strong financial performance. The company’s total income rose by 18% compared to the previous period, demonstrating effective strategies in customer acquisition and increased travel volumes.

Key financial highlights include total income reaching NZD 42.7 million, a significant improvement in net loss after tax by 29%, and positive free cash flow of NZD 1.3 million. The company also reported growth in its Booking.com for Business partnership, with completed room nights increasing by 17%. Despite a net loss of NZD 5.1 million, Serko achieved a 29% improvement from the previous year, showcasing its operational efficiency and strategic investments.

Looking ahead, Serko affirms its guidance for FY25, projecting total income in the range of NZD 85 to 92 million. The company anticipates continued growth in its Booking.com for Business revenues, though it expects the recent acquisition and investment activities to affect its cash flow positivity for FY25. Challenges remain in potential currency fluctuations and macroeconomic factors, but Serko remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory.

