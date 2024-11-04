News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Expands Share Base with Employee Incentives

November 04, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited has issued 557,551 ordinary shares following the vesting of Restricted Share Units under its Long Term Incentive Scheme. The move increases their total ordinary shares to 123,079,981, reflecting a strategic allocation of shares to employees as an incentive. This development might interest investors tracking share distribution and employee incentive programs in the tech sector.

