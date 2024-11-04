Serko Limited Sees Increased Stakes by Key Investors

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Harbour Asset Management Limited has increased its stake in Serko Limited to 12.821% from 11.809%, while BNZ Investment Services Limited raised its shareholding to 2.492% from 1.955%. These changes in substantial holdings were achieved through on-market transactions, highlighting active investor interest in the company.

