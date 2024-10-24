Seri Industrial Sees Revenue Surge in 2024

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching 139.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 13% rise compared to the same period in 2023. The growth was driven by the company’s new Sustainable Mobility business line and increased sales in the lithium and lead-acid battery segments, despite a decrease in average selling prices in other sectors. This expansion highlights Seri Industrial’s strategic shift and resilience in adapting to market changes.

