Senti Bio's Stock Surges Over 100% On Initial Data From Phase I Trial Of SENTI-202 In Blood Cancers

(RTTNews) - Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, are up over 100% in premarket trading, following positive initial clinical data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Hematologic Malignancies Including acute myeloid leukemia.

SENTI-202 is a Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy, designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3 proteins for cell communication and blood and immune cell development, expressing hematologic malignancies.

In the phase 1 clinical trial, two dose levels, either 1.0 billion or 1.5 billion SENTI-202 cells are being evaluated.

Two out of three enrolled patients for lower dosage, cleared safety review and achieved complete remission (CR) and negative MRD (measurable residual disease), according to the company.

Moving forward, with continuing dose escalation, the company intends to enroll approximately 20 patients in phase I trial, with additional safety and efficacy data expected in 2025.

SNTI closed Friday's trading at $2.16. In premarket trading, the stock is up over 170% at $5.67.

