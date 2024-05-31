News & Insights

Sensus Healthcare Announces Board Member Resignation

May 31, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) just unveiled an update.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has announced the immediate resignation of Dr. John Heinrich from its Board of Directors on May 30, 2024. The company’s executive officers understand that the resignation wasn’t due to any dispute requiring public disclosure.

