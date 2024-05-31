Sensus Healthcare Announces Board Member Resignation

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) just unveiled an update.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has announced the immediate resignation of Dr. John Heinrich from its Board of Directors on May 30, 2024. The company’s executive officers understand that the resignation wasn’t due to any dispute requiring public disclosure.

