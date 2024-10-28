News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-day Losing Streak

October 28, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday as concerns over Middle East tensions eased and private sector lender ICICI Bank posted robust Q2 numbers.

Oil prices plummeted nearly 6 percent to hit four-week lows in European trade after Israel's attack on Iran at the weekend avoided oil and nuclear facilities, and Tehran signaled a measured response.

There was no immediate indication that oil or nuclear sites were hit, and Iranian state media said the country's oil industry activities were working normally.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 602.75 points, or 0.76 percent, to 80,005.04, snapping a week-long losing streak on the back of gains across the board.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 158.35 points, or 0.65 percent, at 24,339.15, even as a firmer dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields triggered some profit taking at higher levels.

Among the prominent gainers, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma surged 2-5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.