Sensex, Nifty Rise On Dovish Fed Expectations

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ended higher for a robust eighth consecutive session overnight on dovish Fed expectations.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 345 points, or 0.4 percent, at 80,770 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,678.

Zomato fell over 1 percent after over 2 percent equity worth Rs. 5,438 crore changed hands in a block deal.

IndusInd Bank gained 1.4 percent after it received RBI approval to launch mutual fund business.

TCS, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL were up 1-2 percent.

Nucleus Software soared more than 17 percent on share buyback news.

ONGC declined 1.6 percent as oil extended losses on China demand concerns and easing geopolitical risks after Israel agreed to a proposal to resolve issues that were impeding a ceasefire accord in Gaza.

