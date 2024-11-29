Sensex, Nifty Rebound Sharply; Airtel And Pharma Stocks Top Gainers

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Friday, after having seen steep declines the previous day on account of F&O expiry.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 759.05 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 79,802.79 after seeing its steepest drop in almost two months on Thursday.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the week's last trading session up 216.95 points, or 0.91 percent, at 24,131.10.

Bharti Airtel soared 4.4 percent after ICICI Securities upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy.'

Among other prominent gainers, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla and Sun Pharma climbed 2-3 percent.

On the losing side, Power Grid Corp and Shriram Finance both fell around 1 percent.

Enviro Infra Engineers shares made a strong debut and got listed at 49 percent premium over its IPO price. Later, some profit booking sent the shares down 6 percent.

Easy Trip Planners shares soared more than 10 percent on becoming ex-bonus.

