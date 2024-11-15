News & Insights

Seneca Growth Capital Adjusts Voting Rights After Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (GB:HYG) has released an update.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC has repurchased and cancelled 175,071 B Ordinary Shares, adjusting its total voting rights to 31,618,722. This move allows shareholders to recalculate their interests in the company, in line with FCA regulations. The company’s management confirmed all relevant information had been disclosed before executing the buy-back.

