Sendas Distribuidora Announces R$800 Million Debenture Issuance

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has announced the approval of its 12th issuance of unsecured debentures, valued at R$800 million. These debentures, part of a public distribution offering registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, will be used for general corporate purposes including liability management. The issuance represents a strategic financial move by the company to reinforce its cash position.

