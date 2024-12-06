News & Insights

Semtech Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 9.13 Mln Shares At $63/shr

December 06, 2024 — 12:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corporation (SMTC), a semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, said it priced public offering of 9.13 share million shares at $63 per share.

Proceeds from the offering, which was upsized from the previous $400 million of shares, are expected to be about $575 million.

Semtech plans to use proceeds from the offering for repayment of debt.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, which is scheduled to close on December 9.

