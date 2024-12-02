News & Insights

Selvaag Bolig ASA Initiates Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

Selvaag Bolig ASA (GB:0Q92) has released an update.

Selvaag Bolig ASA has announced a share buyback program to repurchase up to 22,000 shares for its employee incentive programs, set to run from December 2 to December 13, 2024. The initiative, managed by ABG Sundal Collier, is aligned with the company’s annual general meeting mandate and complies with EU regulations. This move is aimed at enhancing employee engagement and participation in the company’s growth.

