SelfWealth Ltd’s AGM Yields Strong Shareholder Support

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of Mr. Adam Lewis as a director, and the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor. The overwhelming support for these decisions indicates strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.