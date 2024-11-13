SelfWealth Ltd. Reports Profit Increase Amid Turnaround

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.
SelfWealth Ltd. has reported a significant increase in profitability for FY24, with a net profit after tax of $3.4 million, up from $92,000 the previous year, despite a 6% drop in revenue due to a weaker trading environment. The company’s turnaround strategy has been effective, leading to a 13% growth in Funds Under Administration and a reduction in operating expenses by 16.6%. The leadership team has been refreshed, and the company achieved four consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow.
For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Gains from Yellowstone in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.