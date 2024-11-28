Select Harvests Posts Strong Growth but No Dividends

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.
Select Harvests Limited reported an impressive financial performance for the year ending September 2024, with revenues surging by 63.7% to AUD 337.3 million and net profit skyrocketing by 101.3% to AUD 1.5 million. Despite the strong growth, the company announced no dividends for the period, reflecting a cautious approach towards capital allocation. Investors may view this as a sign of robust operational execution and potential for future growth.
