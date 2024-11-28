News & Insights

Stocks

Select Harvests Posts Strong Growth but No Dividends

November 28, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Select Harvests Limited reported an impressive financial performance for the year ending September 2024, with revenues surging by 63.7% to AUD 337.3 million and net profit skyrocketing by 101.3% to AUD 1.5 million. Despite the strong growth, the company announced no dividends for the period, reflecting a cautious approach towards capital allocation. Investors may view this as a sign of robust operational execution and potential for future growth.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHVTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.