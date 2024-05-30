Select Harvests Posts Higher Losses, No Dividends

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Limited reports a slight revenue drop of 1.6% to $67,823 in their half-year results for the period ending 31 March 2024, along with a significant 97.8% increase in net losses to ($2,128). No dividends were declared for this period, maintaining the same position as the previous year.

