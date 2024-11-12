Sekisui House Reit Expands U.S. Real Estate Investments

Sekisui House Reit (JP:3309) has released an update.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has announced additional investments in two U.S. LLCs to enhance its portfolio with the acquisition of overseas real estate, specifically the City Ridge residential property in Washington D.C. The investment, amounting to $4.5 million, will be financed through a combination of own funds and borrowings, reflecting the company’s strategic expansion into international markets.

