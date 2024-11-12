Seino Holdings to Boost Revenue with Subsidiary Dividends

Seino Holdings Co (JP:9076) has released an update.

Seino Holdings Co. has decided to receive a significant dividend amounting to 36.7 billion Yen from its three consolidated subsidiaries, which will be recorded as operating revenue in its non-consolidated accounting for the nine months ending December 31, 2024. This strategic move reflects positively on the company’s financial management, though it will not affect the consolidated financial results.

