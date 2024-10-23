SEI Investments reports Q3 EPS $1.19, consensus $1.07

Reports Q3 revenue $537.4M, consensus $533.42M. “Over the last two years, we have made meaningful adjustments that have reinforced the foundation for executing our growth strategy-driving quality sales, increasing client engagement, and capitalizing on market opportunities. Our record third-quarter results highlight our market momentum and that we are running our company differently,” said CEO Ryan Hicke. “I am confident that SEI’s combination of stability, culture, balance sheet strength, client focus, and willingness to invest in innovation and scalable solutions will drive competitive differentiation and accelerated growth. We are focused on maximizing our enterprise value for our shareholders, and we are proud of our employees’ dedication and enthusiasm.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.