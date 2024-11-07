SEI Investments Collaborates With Close Brothers Asset Management

SEI Investments Co. SEIC has entered into a strategic partnership with Close Brothers Asset Management (“CBAM”) to power the latter’s operational growth and transformation.

Details of SEIC’s Collaboration

SEI Investments was chosen after an extensive, multi-stage evaluation process that included numerous providers. This strategic collaboration between SEI Investments Europe Ltd., SEIC’s wholly-owned UK subsidiary, and CBAM will provide the latter with advanced, integrated technology and services, such as data integration, migration and orchestration, to aid its delivery towards strategic goals.



SEIC will offer CBAM access to its SEI Wealth Platform and SEI Data Cloud, to gain real-time data and analytics and leverage a fully integrated technology and operational outsourcing solution to enhance CBAM’s capabilities.



Further, per the agreement, SEI Investments will offer employment to several CBAM employees in its SWP Operations team and both entities will collaborate closely to ensure a successful and smooth transition.



Jim London, CEO of SEI Investments Europe Limited, said, “CBAM is a leading UK wealth manager dedicated to delivering an end-to-end, modern wealth management experience for their clients. We're thrilled to partner with CBAM and to provide access to the full breadth of SEI's integrated technology, data, and operations solutions that can help them achieve their growth aspirations.”



This move aligns with SEIC’s growth strategy. This September, the company announced the integration of investment vehicles from KKR & Co. into its platform to enhance users’ accessibility to private markets. Further, in July, the company announced an enhanced integration with Canoe Intelligence to boost operational efficiency for family offices via the SEI Archway Platform.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance of SEI Investments

Year to date, shares of SEI Investments have risen 25.9% compared with the industry’s 30.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SEIC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Finance Firms Worth Considering

A couple of other top-ranked bank stocks are Northern Trust Corporation NTRS and Comerica Incorporated CMA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS has been marginally revised upward for 2024 over the past week. The stock price has increased 24.5% over the past six months. NTRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Earnings estimates for CMA have been revised marginally upward for the current year over the past week. In the past six months, CMA’s shares have risen 30.5%. Presently, CMA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.