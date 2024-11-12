News & Insights

Stocks

SEGRO Finalizes Offer and Expands with Brookfield Deal

November 12, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO plc has confirmed its final offer for Tritax Eurobox and expects the acquisition scheme to lapse following 15 November 2024. Meanwhile, SEGRO has entered into an agreement with Brookfield to purchase a €470 million property portfolio in Germany and the Netherlands, complementing its existing assets. The transaction is conditional upon the effectiveness of Brookfield’s offer for Tritax Eurobox and is subject to customary approvals.

For further insights into GB:SGRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.