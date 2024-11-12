SEGRO Finalizes Offer and Expands with Brookfield Deal

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO plc has confirmed its final offer for Tritax Eurobox and expects the acquisition scheme to lapse following 15 November 2024. Meanwhile, SEGRO has entered into an agreement with Brookfield to purchase a €470 million property portfolio in Germany and the Netherlands, complementing its existing assets. The transaction is conditional upon the effectiveness of Brookfield’s offer for Tritax Eurobox and is subject to customary approvals.

