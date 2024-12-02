News & Insights

Sega Sammy Unveils Strategic Growth Plans in 2024 Report

December 02, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings has released its ‘Integrated Report 2024’, highlighting its value creation story and medium-term growth plan for 2025 to 2027. The report outlines the company’s strategic goals, including business and human resource strategies, aiming to enhance its corporate value. This annual report serves as a key resource for stakeholders, offering insights into Sega Sammy’s financial and non-financial objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

