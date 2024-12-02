Sega Sammy Unveils Strategic Growth Plans in 2024 Report

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.
Sega Sammy Holdings has released its ‘Integrated Report 2024’, highlighting its value creation story and medium-term growth plan for 2025 to 2027. The report outlines the company’s strategic goals, including business and human resource strategies, aiming to enhance its corporate value. This annual report serves as a key resource for stakeholders, offering insights into Sega Sammy’s financial and non-financial objectives.
