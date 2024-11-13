News & Insights

SEEK Limited to Acquire Xref in Strategic Move

November 13, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has signed a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Xref Limited, an HR and recruitment technology company, for $0.218 per share. This acquisition aims to enhance SEEK’s employment marketplace by addressing unmet customer needs and will be funded from SEEK’s existing debt facilities. The Xref Board unanimously recommends shareholders approve the scheme, targeting implementation in early 2025.

