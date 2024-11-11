News & Insights

Seed Innovations Gains 35% Profit from Pantheon Sale

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

Seed Innovations Limited has successfully capitalized on its short-term trading strategy by divesting its stake in Pantheon Resources, securing a profit of nearly 35% in just three months. The company sold its shares at an average price of 22.91p, yielding gross proceeds of approximately £337,000. This strategic move not only underscores SEED’s ability to create shareholder value but also strengthens its financial position for future opportunities.

