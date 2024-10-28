Secure Trust Bank Analyzes Impact of Court Rulings

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.

Secure Trust Bank is closely monitoring the implications of recent Court of Appeal rulings that impose stricter commission disclosure requirements on vehicle finance brokers. These decisions could significantly impact the vehicle finance industry, prompting STB to assess potential outcomes and implications. The bank plans to update the market as developments unfold regarding these legal challenges.

