Secure Property Development & Investment Announces AGM

Secure Property Development & Investment PLC is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2024, in Nicosia, Cyprus. The company, which focuses on high-yield real estate investments in South East Europe, aims to deliver robust returns through commercial properties with long-term blue-chip tenants. Investors and shareholders can access detailed AGM resolutions on the company’s website.

