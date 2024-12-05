Secure Property Development & Investment Announces AGM

SECURE PROPERTY Development & Investment (GB:SPDI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Secure Property Development & Investment PLC is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2024, in Nicosia, Cyprus. The company, which focuses on high-yield real estate investments in South East Europe, aims to deliver robust returns through commercial properties with long-term blue-chip tenants. Investors and shareholders can access detailed AGM resolutions on the company’s website.
For further insights into GB:SPDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.