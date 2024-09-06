News & Insights

Markets
IOT

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Tumble in Late Afternoon

September 06, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks tumbled late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 2.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 4.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 4.6%.

In corporate news, Samsara (IOT) shares jumped 12%, a day after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares rose 3.7%, a day after the company lifted full-year revenue guidance after posting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares tumbled 10%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q3 results and forecast Q4 revenue that lagged behind estimates by analysts.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares dropped 6.9% as JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOT
DOCU
AVGO
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.