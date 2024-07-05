Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Friday

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down a slight 0.1%.

ASML Holding (ASML) may expand its headquarters and manufacturing facility in the Dutch town of Veldhoven, the Netherlands Council of State ruled Wednesday, rejecting complaints by two residents opposed to the semiconductor company's expansion. ASML Holding was 0.6% higher premarket.

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI was subject to a security breach last year that it did not publicly disclose or report to authorities, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing sources. Microsoft was down 0.1% pre-bell.

Ericsson (ERIC) said late Wednesday that it will record a Q2 non-cash impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish kroner ($1.09 billion), reflecting lower anticipated market growth rates in Vonage's current portfolio. Ericsson was up 0.5% premarket.

