News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slump Late Afternoon

July 24, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 4.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index retreated 4.8%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) is unlikely to limit CrowdStrike's (CRWD) access to its Windows operating system after the cybersecurity firm's software update caused computers to crash, Reuters reported Wednesday. Microsoft shares were falling 3.5% and CrowdStrike was down 3.7%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares surged almost 14% after price target raises from analysts as the company posted in-line Q3 revenue outlook.

Alphabet (GOOG) reported better-than-expected Q2 results, but its YouTube advertising revenue fell short of market expectations. Alphabet shares were dropping past 4%.

OneStream's (OS) class A shares debuted on Nasdaq Wednesday with an opening price of $26, above the initial public offering price of $20 per share. The shares were surging 35% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
CRWD
ENPH
GOOG
OS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.