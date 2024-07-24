Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slump Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 4.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index retreated 4.8%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) is unlikely to limit CrowdStrike's (CRWD) access to its Windows operating system after the cybersecurity firm's software update caused computers to crash, Reuters reported Wednesday. Microsoft shares were falling 3.5% and CrowdStrike was down 3.7%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares surged almost 14% after price target raises from analysts as the company posted in-line Q3 revenue outlook.

Alphabet (GOOG) reported better-than-expected Q2 results, but its YouTube advertising revenue fell short of market expectations. Alphabet shares were dropping past 4%.

OneStream's (OS) class A shares debuted on Nasdaq Wednesday with an opening price of $26, above the initial public offering price of $20 per share. The shares were surging 35% in recent trading.

