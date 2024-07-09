News & Insights

Markets
ORCL

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Tuesday Afternoon

July 09, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 0.9.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) and Elon Musk's xAI ended talks to expand an agreement under which xAI rents Nvidia (NVDA) AI chips from Oracle, the Information reported. Oracle shares fell 2.8%.

UiPath (PATH) shares dropped 7.1% after the company it will cut 10% of its global workforce of 4,200 as part of a restructuring plan to manage operating expenses.

Applied Digital (APLD) shares tumbled 24% after the company signed agreements with B. Riley Securities, BTIG, Lake Street Capital Markets, Northland Securities, and Roth Capital Partners to sell up to $125 million in common shares from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
PATH
APLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.