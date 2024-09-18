News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Wednesday Afternoon

September 18, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was adding 0.1%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google has won its appeal against a 1.49 billion euro ($1.66 billion) fine imposed by the European Commission about five years ago for alleged abusive practices in online advertising. Alphabet shares were up 0.1%.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) fine over predatory pricing and abuse of its dominant position in the market has been largely upheld by the General Court, the Court of Justice of the EU said Wednesday. Qualcomm shares were rising 0.3%.

Apple (AAPL) is experiencing softer year-over-year demand for its latest iPhone in the days following pre-order kick-off, particularly among the high-end variants, UBS Securities said in a note emailed Wednesday. Apple shares were adding 2%.

