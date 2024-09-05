Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Thursday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was marginally lower.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) has not been subpoenaed by the US Department of Justice, the company told MT Newswires late Wednesday, refuting earlier reports that the federal government was stepping up its antitrust probe of the chipmaker by starting a formal inquiry. Nvidia shares were rising 1.1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) late Wednesday reported a surprise increase in fiscal Q3 earnings while the company's revenue came in stronger than expected. Its shares were still falling 5.7%.

Viasat (VSAT) shares jumped past 10% after the company received a five-year contract for as much as $153 million from the Defense Information Services Agency to provide network services and support for the US Army.

