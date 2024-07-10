Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining by 1.6% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) shares were up more than 2% after the company reported a June revenue of 207.87 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.37 billion), up from NT$156.40 billion a year earlier.

LegalZoom.com (LZ) shares fell past 28% after the company reduced its full-year outlook to between $675 million and $685 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $709.9 million.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH) shares were up nearly 8% after the company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier but still topping the $0.31 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.