Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 3.3% lower recently.

STMicroelectronics (STM) shares declined by over 12% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 earnings and net revenue.

Celestica (CLS) shares advanced by more than 5% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings and revenue.

IBM (IBM) shares were up over 2% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

